Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy Book Pro in the US with a drone light show (video)

In April, Samsung announced the new Galaxy Book Pro laptop and Galaxy Book Pro 360 2-in-1 with ultra-thin designs, latest 11th gen Intel processors, AMOLED display and more. Both these devices are already available for order in the US. To launch these new PCs, Samsung used Intel’s drone light show in the US. Check out the drone launch video below.

The revolutionary new way to PC demands a big introduction. On April 30, 2021, we teamed with Intel’s drone team to introduce Folsom, CA – and the world – to the sleek, stylish 2-in-1 Galaxy Book Pro 360 with Intel Evo certification.

Samsung Galaxy Book and Galaxy Book Pro Tech Specs:

Galaxy Book Pro 360 Specifications Galaxy Book Pro 360 13 Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 Dimensions 302.5 x 202.0 x 11.5 mm 354.85 x 227.97 x 11.9 mm Weight Wi-Fi : 1.04kg 5G : 1.10kg 1.39kg OS Windows 10 Home/Pro Windows 10 Home/Pro Display 13.3-inch Super AMOLED, FHD (1920 x 1080) 15.6-inch Super AMOLED, FHD(1920 x 1080) CPU 11th Gen Intel Core processors (i7/i5/i3) 11th Gen Intel Core processors (i7/i5/i3) Graphic Intel® Iris® Xe graphics (i7, i5) Intel® UHD Graphics (i3) Intel® Iris® Xe graphics (i7, i5) Intel® UHD Graphics (i3) Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6E Ready, Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2 Bluetooth v5.1 Wi-Fi 6E Ready, Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2, Bluetooth v5.1 Color Mystic Navy, Mystic Silver, Mystic Bronze Mystic Navy, Mystic Silver, Mystic Bronze Memory 8GB, 16GB (LPDDR4x) 8GB, 16GB, 32GB (LPDDR4x) Storage Up to 1TB (NVMe SSD) Up to 1TB (NVMe SSD) Camera/Mic 720p HD / Dual Array Mic 720p HD / Dual Array Mic Audio Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos® Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos® Keyboard Pro Keyboard Pro Keyboard S Pen In-box In-box Battery 63Wh (Typical) 68Wh (Typical) Adaptor 65W USB Type-C Fast Charger 65W USB Type-C Fast Charger Authentication Fingerprint on Power Key Fingerprint? on Power Key Ports Thunderbolt™ 4 (1), USB Type-C (2), 3.5pi Headphone/Mic, MicroSD, nano SIM Thunderbolt™ 4 (1), USB Type-C (2), 3.5pi Headphone/Mic, MicroSD

Galaxy Book Pro Specifications Galaxy Book Pro 13 Galaxy Book Pro 15 Dimensions 304.4 x 199.8 x 11.2 mm INT : 355.4 x 225.8 x 11.7 mm EXT : 355.4 x 225.8 x 13.3mm Weight Wi-Fi : 0.87kgLTE : 0.88kg INT : 1.05kgEXT : 1.15kg OS Windows 10 Home/Pro Windows 10 Home/Pro Display 13.3-inch AMOLED, FHD (1920 x 1080) 15.6-inch AMOLED, FHD (1920 x 1080) CPU 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors (i7/i5/i3) 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors (i5/i7/i3) Graphic Intel® Iris® Xe graphics (i7, i5) Intel® UHD Graphics (i3) Intel® Iris® Xe graphics (i7, i5) Intel® UHD Graphics (i3), NVIDIA® GeForce® MX450 Connectivity LTE, Wi-Fi 6E Ready, Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2, Bluetooth v5.1 Wi-Fi 6E Ready, Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2, Bluetooth v5.1 Color Mystic Blue, Mystic Silver, Mystic Pink Gold Mystic Blue, Mystic Silver, Mystic Pink Gold Memory 8GB, 16GB, 32GB (LPDDR4x) 8GB, 16GB, 32GB (LPDDR4x) Storage Up to 1TB (NVMe SSD) Up to 1TB (NVMe SSD) Camera/Mic 720p HD / Dual Array Mic 720p HD / Dual Array Mic Audio Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos® Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos® Keyboard Pro Keyboard Pro Keyboard Battery 63Wh (Typical) 68Wh (Typical) Adaptor 65W USB Type-C Fast Charger 65W USB Type-C Fast Charger Authentication Fingerprint on Power Key Fingerprint on Power Key Ports Thunderbolt™ 4 (1), USB Type-C (1), USB 3.2 (1) 3.5pi Headphone/Mic, MicroSD, nano SIM Thunderbolt™ 4 (1), USB Type-C (1), USB 3.2 (1), HDMI(1), 3.5pi Headphone/Mic, MicroSD

