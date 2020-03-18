Samsung Galaxy Book Ion might undercut Surface Laptop 3 pricing

At the Samsung Developer Conference 2019 (SDC19) last year, Samsung announced the new Galaxy Book Ion to take on Microsoft Surface Laptop and other premium laptops in the market. Samsung Galaxy Book Ion is not available in the US right now, but it is expected to be available in the coming weeks. Online retailer Electronic Express has now leaked the pricing of this upcoming Galaxy Book Ion. Samsung Galaxy Book Ion with 16GB RAM, Intel Core i7 processor and 1TBB SSB will only cost $1299. We are not sure whether the pricing mentioned on the listing is accurate, but, if it turns out to be true, Samsung might have a winner in its hands. The following specs is mentioned in the listing page.

15.6″ FHD QLED Display (1920 x 1080)

1.8GHz Intel Core i7-10510U Quad-core Processor

16GB DDR4 RAM

2 x 512GB SSD

NVIDIA GeForce MX250

UFS & MicroSD Combo

USB 3.0 | HDMI

802.11 ax 2×2 Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 5.0

Windows 10

The Galaxy Book Ion features an ultrathin design measuring just 12.9/14.9mm thick and weighs less than a kilogram, thanks to ultralight magnesium body. It comes in two sizes, 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch. And it features the new “Aura Silver” color that offers a spectrum of hues at every angle, giving it an unique look.

The main highlight of Galaxy Book Ion is its display. It features the world’s first QLED Display on a laptop for great viewing experience. This QLED Display supports up to 600-nit brightness. Another highlight of this laptop is the Wireless PowerShare feature that can charge any Qi-compatible device when placed on touchpad.

The Galaxy Book Ion is powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel Core processors for great performance and support for Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) and Thunderbolt 3. The 15-inch version of Ion features an additional SSD and DDDR4 RAM slot.

Tech specs:

Galaxy Book Ion 13 Galaxy Book Ion 15 Dimensions 305.7 x 199.8 x 12.9 mm 356.1 x 228.0 x 14.9 mm Weight 0.97 kg 1.19kg / 1.26kg (Discrete graphics model) Display 13.3?QLED FHD Display (1920 x 1080) 15.6?QLED FHD Display (1920 x 1080) CPU 10th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor (Comet Lake) 10th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor (Comet Lake) Graphics Intel® UHD Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce® MX250 Graphics with GDDR5 2 GB Graphic Memory / Intel® UHD Graphics Memory Up to 16GB (DDR4) Up to 16GB (DDR4) + 1 Sodimm Storage Up to 1TB SSD (NVMe) Up to 1TB SSD (NVMe) + 1 SSD expandable slot WLAN Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2 Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2 Camera / Mic 720p HD / Dual Array Mic 720p HD / Dual Array Mic Audio AKG Stereo Speakers with Smart Amp AKG Stereo Speakers with Smart Amp Security Fingerprint Fingerprint Keyboard Backlit Backlit Battery 69.7Wh (Typical) 69.7Wh (Typical) Ports Thunderbolt™ 3 | USB 3.0 (2) | HDMI | UFS/MicroSD Combo | HP/Mic Thunderbolt™ 3 | USB 3.0 (2) | HDMI | UFS/MicroSD Combo | HP/Mic

Source: ElectronicExpress via: Notebookcheck