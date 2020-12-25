Samsung releases official unboxing video of Galaxy Book Flex2 5G

Back in September, Samsung announced the new Galaxy Book Flex2 5G. The Galaxy Book Flex2 5G is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics and 16GB RAM. Samsung today released the official unboxing video of this laptop, check it out below.

Samsung has included a 13MP world-facing camera and 5G support in this laptop. The 13MP camera will allow you to easily take snapshots of notes, recipes and whatever else you need to record. The Galaxy Book Flex 5G also supports S-Pen. To experience the best of the S Pen, Samsung is including a free offer period for Clip Studio Paint digital painting app. This 2-in-1 device also features a 720p front-facing camera.

Galaxy Book Flex 5G Product Specifications

Dimension* 304.9 x 202.3 x 13.9~14.9mm* Accuracy of numbers may vary depending on measurements used.

* Weight and Height vary depending on manufacturing process. Weight* 1.26kg

* Weight and Height vary depending on manufacturing process. OS Windows 10 Home, Windows 10 Pro Display 13.3-inch FHD (1920×1080) with Touch Screen Panel CPU 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i5, i7 Graphic Intel® Iris® Xe graphics Color Royal Silver Memory* Up to 16GB (LPDDR4x)* May differ by market and mobile operator.

* User memory is less than the total memory due to storage of the operating system and software used to operate the device features. Actual user memory will vary depending on the operator and may change after software upgrades are performed. Storage* Up to 512GB SSD (NVMe)

* MicroSD card sold separately. Camera 13MP (world-facing camera)

720p (front-facing camera) Audio Sound by AKG with Smart Amp (Max 5W x 2 speakers) S Pen Built-in S Pen (Digitizer) Keyboard Backlit Connectivity* 5G (Sub6)LTE Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11ax 2×2 Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth® v5.1 * May differ by market and mobile operator. Battery* 69.7Wh (Typical)* Typical value of battery capacity tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 66.9Wh. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. Security Fingerprint Ports* Thunderbolt™ 4, USB-C®, USB 3.0, HDMI, 3.5pi Headphone/Mic, UFS & Micro SD slot, SIM Slot* Actual speed of USB can vary depending on user environment

Source: Samsung