Samsung has opened pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 5G in Europe.

Back in September, Samsung announced the new Galaxy Book Flex2 5G. The Galaxy Book Flex2 5G is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics and 16GB RAM. Samsung today released the official unboxing video of this laptop, check it out below.

Samsung has included a 13MP world-facing camera and 5G support in this laptop. The 13MP camera will allow you to easily take snapshots of notes, recipes and whatever else you need to record. The Galaxy Book Flex 5G also supports S-Pen. To experience the best of the S Pen, Samsung is including a free offer period for Clip Studio Paint digital painting app. This 2-in-1 device also features a 720p front-facing camera.

The device will go on sale in Europe by the end of January 2021 with pre-orders opening in Germany and UK.

Galaxy Book Flex 2 5G availability Germany

The Galaxy Book Flex 2 5G will be available in Germany from January 28 at the following outlets: Saturn, Media Markt, Notebooksbilliger, and Cyberport.

The following configurations will be available:

The entry-level model equipped with an Intel i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB SSD storage will be available for €1,749.

The mid-range has double the SSD storage and costs €1,849

The version with an Intel i7 model with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD will cost €1,949.

All three configurations will only be available in Royal Silver.

Galaxy Book Flex 2 5G availability UK

The convertible is also available for pre-order in the UK and will hit major UK retailers on the 12th February 2021.

The following configurations will be available:

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 5G with an Intel i5 CPU and 256GB of storage for £1,649.

An Intel i7 model with 512GB of storage for £1,849.

Both configurations will only be available in Royal Silver.

Galaxy Book Flex 2 5G Demo

See the device in action below:

Galaxy Book Flex 5G Product Specifications

Dimension* 304.9 x 202.3 x 13.9~14.9mm* Accuracy of numbers may vary depending on measurements used.

* Weight and Height vary depending on manufacturing process. Weight* 1.26kg

* Weight and Height vary depending on manufacturing process. OS Windows 10 Home, Windows 10 Pro Display 13.3-inch FHD (1920×1080) with Touch Screen Panel CPU 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i5, i7 Graphic Intel® Iris® Xe graphics Color Royal Silver Memory* Up to 16GB (LPDDR4x)* May differ by market and mobile operator.

* User memory is less than the total memory due to storage of the operating system and software used to operate the device features. Actual user memory will vary depending on the operator and may change after software upgrades are performed. Storage* Up to 512GB SSD (NVMe)

* MicroSD card sold separately. Camera 13MP (world-facing camera)

720p (front-facing camera) Audio Sound by AKG with Smart Amp (Max 5W x 2 speakers) S Pen Built-in S Pen (Digitizer) Keyboard Backlit Connectivity* 5G (Sub6)LTE Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11ax 2×2 Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth® v5.1 * May differ by market and mobile operator. Battery* 69.7Wh (Typical)* Typical value of battery capacity tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 66.9Wh. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. Security Fingerprint Ports* Thunderbolt™ 4, USB-C®, USB 3.0, HDMI, 3.5pi Headphone/Mic, UFS & Micro SD slot, SIM Slot* Actual speed of USB can vary depending on user environment

via SamMobile