Samsung Galaxy Book Flex and Ion now available for order in the US

Back in October 2019, Samsung announced the Galaxy Book Flex and Galaxy Book Ion. Both the laptops run on Windows 10 and are the first laptops with QLED display. Both Samsung Galaxy Book Flex and Galaxy Book Ion are now available for order in the US from Samsung.com and retailers nationwide. Samsung today also announced that Galaxy Book Flex Alpha is now available for order in the US.

Both the laptops are also a part of Intel’s Project Athena program. The program attempts to improve the laptop performance without sacrificing the battery life and Intel has laid down specifications that are needed to be adhered to, in order to be a part of the program.

Samsung’s Galaxy Book Flex and Ion both adhere to Project Athena guidelines and as such are great laptops. Both the laptops are powered by Intel’s 10th Gen CPUs and 16 GB of RAM coupled with up to 1 TB of NVMe storage. The Galaxy Book Flex comes with Intel Iris GPU while Ion comes with Intel UHD GPU (except Flex and Ion 15 which have Nvidia MX250 Graphics). Both the laptops come with 13/15 inch QLED display and have WiFi 6, Fingerprint scanner, Thunderbolt 3, USB-C, and UFS/MicroSD card reader.

Both the Flex and Ion are also the first laptops to support wireless power share which would allow users to treat the trackpad as a wireless charging pad that supports Qi-compatible devices. The major difference between Galaxy Book Flex and Ion is that the former is a 2-in-1 laptop while the latter is a traditional laptop. The Galaxy Book Flex also comes with S-Pen support.

Source: Samsung