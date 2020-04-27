Samsung is currently looking forward to launching its first-ever kidney-shaped truly wireless earbuds and it’s supposed to called Galaxy Beans because of its shape. It turns out that it’s unlikely going to be the case as famous Samsung Insider Max J. on twitter revealed that the official name for what we’re earlier assuming to be Galaxy Beans could be Galaxy BudsX.

Seems as if the #GalaxyBudsBeans leaked by @rquandt are going to be called Galaxy Buds X https://t.co/vo8aqocci8 — Max J. (@MaxJmb) April 27, 2020

Samsung’s Galaxy BudsX wireless earbuds will offer Active Noise Cancellation(ANC) despite the fact that it won’t fully seal your ear canal, according to previous rumors. Rumor also has it that the Galaxy EarbudsX will offer two speakers, multiple microphones, and will have the code name SM-R180.

The price of Samsung’s upcoming wireless earbuds is expected to be 17,000 South Korean Won, which translates to around $140. For the sake of comparison, Apple’s Airpods Pro is priced at $249 — that’s $109 more than the price point of the Galaxy BudsX. If the price of the Galaxy BudsX turns out to be true, Samsung will have a clear advantage over Apple when it comes to price.

Samsung is expected to release its Galaxy BudsX wireless earbuds alongside the Note 20 either in Q3 of this year. Some speculations also suggest that the company might release the wireless earbuds along with Galaxy S21 and it that’s the case, then we’ll have to wait till the first quarter of 2021.