Details of upcoming Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72 smartphones leaked online

Samsung last week announced the second Unpacked event to be held this week on the 17th March 2021. The event will be streamed over their YouTube channel and the company is expected to announce the Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 smartphones. Today, evleaks leaked the official marketing info and renders of these upcoming smartphones. Below are the highlights of these upcoming smartphones:

Galaxy A is rated for IP67 for dust and water resistance up to depth of 1 meters for 3o mins.

OIS in main rear camera will allow you to take great photos.

Galaxy A comes with 800-nit Super AMOLED FHD+ display.

Battery life that will last more than 48 hours.

SAMSUNG GALAXY A52

The Samsung Galaxy A52 is expected to be offered in two versions: One with 5G, a 120 Hz screen and be powered by the Snapdragon 750G and the other with 4G, 90 Hz screen and the Snapdragon 720G. Both will have 6.5-inch FHD+ screens, in-display fingerprint readers 64MP wide camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP macro camera, and a 5MP depth sensor with the ability to record 4K videos.

SAMSUNG GALAXY A72

The Samsung Galaxy A72 is expected to feature a 6.7 inch Super AMOLED screen with 90 Hz refresh rate, powered by the Snapdragon 720G processor, with a 64MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. It will be available with either 6 or 8GB RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB storage with a 5000 mAh battery.

Source: evleaks