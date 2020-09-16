Among others, a wide gap between the displays was one of the criticisms that Samsung received about the Galaxy Fold, the company’s first foldable device. A wide gap between the two halves of the display makes it easier for dust particles to enter the hinge as well as the display, which, in turn, damages the hinge mechanism and of course, since the display is made of plastic material, the dust particles can damage the display too.

The good news is Samsung has announced the commercialization of its third-generation foldable OLED panel that has the world’s smallest curvature, which means that the new OLED panel will leave less empty space when a foldable device is shut closed. It also means that the new OLED panel is less likely to attract foreign particles, thereby protecting the display.

Measuring 7.6-inch, the new foldable OLED panel uses the Ultra Thin Glass(UTG) and offers a resolution of 2208×1768 pixels. The new OLED panel has been certified for 200,000 display panel folds by Bureau Veritas and emits the lowest level of blue light at 6.5%. This is the display panel that you see in Samsung’s recently-announced Galaxy Z Fold 2; it’s also the first device to feature Samsung’s third-gen foldable OLED panel.

“In an effort to minimize folding stress, Samsung Display has optimized a series of technologies related to the material of the display, the panel design and the module assembly, so that the multi-layered structure will function like a cushion when the panel is folded,” says Samsung Display.

via Pocketnow