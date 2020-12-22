UnPacked won’t be the first Samsung event in 2021 as the company has just announced that it’ll introduce new display technologies alongside other new products at the Samsung First Look 2021 event, which is slated to take place on January 6, next year. The company will also talk about its “visions for the future of the display” at the upcoming event.

The company didn’t share any information on products that the company will announce on January 6, though rumor has it that the South Korean tech giant will introduce MicroLED TVs, Mini-LED TVs, and new models of its 4K and 8K QLED TVs. Apart from that, it is also expected to launch new laptops and tablets on January 6. However, what we are not expecting at the event is the launch of the Galaxy S21 series.

As you can see in the above image, the company will live-stream the event on the company’s website from 11 a.m. EST. And a few days after this, on January 14, the company is expected to launch the much-awaited Galaxy S21 series.

Are you excited about what Samsung will announce at the Samsung First Look 2021 event? Let us know down in the comments.