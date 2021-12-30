Samsung will reveal next generation Exynos SoC with RDNA 2 GPU on January 11, 2022

Back in 2019, Samsung announced partnership with AMD to use custom graphics IP based on AMD’s highly scalable RDNA graphics architecture. Early this year, Samsung revealed that its next generation Exynos SoC will feature custom AMD RDNA 2 architecture-based graphics IP that will enable raytracing and variable rate shading capabilities in flagship mobile devices.
Today, Samsung announced that the next generation Exynos SoC with RDNA 2 GPU will be revealed on January 11, 2022.
#PlaytimeIsOver. The gaming marketplace is about to get serious. Stay tuned for the next #Exynos with the new GPU born from RDNA 2. January 11, 2022. pic.twitter.com/0H2MeVUbeS
— Samsung Exynos (@SamsungExynos) December 30, 2021
Source: Samsung
