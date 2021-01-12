Samsung announces Exynos 2100 flagship processor with 30-percent better multi-core performance

As expected, Samsung today announced the new Exynos 2100 mobile processor. This new mobile processor Samsung’s first premium 5G-integrated mobile processor built on the most advanced 5-nanometer (nm) extreme ultra-violet (EUV) process node.
Exynos 2100 improvements:
- The 5nm EUV process technology allows up to 20-percent lower power consumption or 10-percent higher overall performance than the predecessor. Samsung has also included improved cache memory utilization and a stronger scheduler.
- The octa-core CPU is made up of a single Arm Cortex-X1 core that runs at up to 2.9GHz, three high-performing Cortex-A78 cores and four power-efficient Cortex-A55 cores delivering more than 30-percent enhancement in multi-core performance than the predecessor.
- The Arm Mali™-G78, which supports the latest APIs such as Vulkan and OpenCL, improves graphic performance by more than 40-percent.
- The Exynos 2100 also integrates advanced multi-IP governor (AMIGO) technology, which overlooks and optimizes power usages of CPU, GPU, and other processes, allowing longer use time even with intense on-screen activities.
- The newly-designed tri-core NPU has architectural enhancements such as minimizing unnecessary operations for high effective utilization and support for feature-map and weight compression. Exynos 2100 can perform up to 26-trillion-operations-per-second (TOPS) with more than twice the power efficiency than the previous generation.
- The Exynos 2100’s advanced image signal processor (ISP) supports camera resolutions of up to 200-megapixels (Mp). It can connect up to six individual sensors and is able to process four concurrently for richer multi-camera experiences.
- The Exynos 2100’s integrated 5G modem supports 5G’s sub-6GHz and mmWave spectrums from 2G GSM/CDMA, 3G WCDMA and 4G LTE, for strong network coverage and reliability. The modem delivers a maximum downlink speed of up to 5.1-gigabits per second (Gbps) in sub-6-gigahertz (GHz) and 7.35Gbps in mmWave, or up to 3.0Gbps in 4G networks with 1024 Quadrature Amplitude Modulation (QAM) support.
The Exynos 2100 is currently in mass production and is expected to power the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 series.
Exynos 2100 tech specs:
|Process
|5nm
|AI
|26 TOPS
|Multi-core
|Octa-core
|CPU (Main)
|Arm Cortex-X1 (2.9GHz)
|CPU (Sub)
|Arm Cortex-A78 and Cortex-A55
|GPU
|Arm Mali-G78
|Connectivity
|5G (sub-6GHz/mmWave),
4G LTE (1024 QAM),
3G WCDMA,
2G GSM/CDMA
|Memory
|LPDDR5 (51.2GB/s)
|Storage
|UFS 3.1, UFS 2.1
|Camera (Rear)
|200MP
|Video (Encoding)
|4K UHD 120fps
|Video (Decoding)
|8K 60fps
