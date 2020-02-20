Earlier today we reported a glitch in Samsung’s systems that sent out a weird Find My Phone notification to Samsung users around the globe. The notification consisted of 1 and 1 characters vertically aligned and was received in Germany, Canada, Philippines, Australia and others.

Samsung has now sent out a tweet acknowledging the glitch. The company confirmed that the notification was a result of an internal test and that it had not done any harm to the phones that received it.

This notification was confirmed as a message sent unintentionally during internal testing and there is no effect on your device. Samsung apologises for any inconvenience this may have caused to our customers and will work to prevent similar cases from occurring in the future. ^CC — Samsung UK (@SamsungUK) February 20, 2020

Samsung didn’t say much about the internal tests and how it sent random notifications to users. That said, Samsung appears to have fixed the issue so you shouldn’t see any rogue notifications from Samsung’s Find My Phone any time soon.