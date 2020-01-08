Samsung explains the truth behind OLED TVs and why people chose QLED TVs

Right now, there is a big fight going on between OLED and QLED in the TV industry. Samsung, the No.1 TV brand in the world, is backing the QLED display tech. And the OLED is supported by LG and few others. Both the technologies have their own strengths and weaknesses. Recently, Samsung published a video to explain some common misconceptions about OLED TVs. Read about them below.

1) OLED TV doesn’t require a separate light source?

WOLED TV would need a separate light source and color filter.

2) Does OLED TV produce rich colors?

WOLED TV produces limited colors.

3) Can OLED TV last long?

No, because WOLED TV is more susceptible to TV burn-in.

4) Is OLED TV actually as thin as paper?

Maybe, but not the bottom part.

5) What about large-screen OLED TVs?

Limited, because of technological differences.

Because of the above reasons, Samsung claims that people choose QLED TVs. I agree with some of the above points highlighted by Samsung, but I don’t think that the above five reasons are significant enough to dismiss OLED TVs. Do you have QLED or OLED TV at your home? Share your experiences with them in the comments section below.