The biggest improvement in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 has been to durability, also the major concern when it comes to folding screen devices.

Samsung addresses this in a number of ways, including an aluminium frame, Gorilla Glass Victus, a stronger UTG screen on the inside, but the biggest improvement was likely that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is now IPX8 water resistant.

In a short video, Samsung explained how they achieved this feat, despite the large number of moving parts in the handset.

The solution appears to isolate each segment separately and to treat the hinge with grease and rubber to protect the moving elements there from corrosion by water.

See Samsung’s explanation below:

You can now pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3. Read more about that here.

via SamMobile