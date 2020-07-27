Samsung drops another teaser for its Unpacked event next month

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Note 20 series and Galaxy Fold 2 at its Unpacked event on August 5. To promote the event, the company has dropped multiple teasers in the last couple of weeks.

Today, Samsung shared another 30-second teaser on YouTube which serves as an invitation for the fans. However, at the very end, the company showed the products they plan to announce. The product image showed up for less than a second but it showed all the distinct products which support previous leaks.

The product image contains Galaxy S7 Tab, Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Watch 3 to the left followed by Galaxy Fold 2 in the middle and Galaxy Note 20 with S-Pen to the right.