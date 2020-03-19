Samsung is currently in the process of rolling out OneUI 2.0 to the existing Galaxy S and Note series devices. However, it looks like the company has already started working on a successor to OneUI 2.0.

According to a piece of information posted on Samsung Community Forum, it looks like Samsung is working developing OneUI 2.5. Rumours suggest that the company will be releasing the new update along with Galaxy Note 20 series later this year. Currently, we don’t have any information around the OneUI 2.5 update and to expect but we should start seeing leaks as we get closer to the launch.

It is expected that all the devices launched after the Galaxy Note 20 series will come with One UI 2.5 as well. The list of devices that will get the new update also includes the existing Galaxy A, Galaxy M, Galaxy Note, Galaxy S, Galaxy Z, and the Galaxy Fold series.