Samsung Customer Care now available on WhatsApp in India

Samsung today announced that it has started offering customer support through WhatsApp for Indian consumers. Customers can register for a service by sending a message on Samsung Customer Care’s WhatsApp support number 1800-5-SAMSUNG (1800-5-7267864) to register for the service.

Through Samsung Customer Care on WhatsApp, customers can also get technical support for any Samsung product, get information about service center locations, status of a repair, new offers and also request for demo and installation of Samsung products after the purchase. Samsung Customer Care on WhatsApp will be available from 9am to 6pm everyday.

In addition to the new WhatsApp-based customer care service, Samsung India offers following customer service options.

Remote Support: This is provided to all Samsung smartphone and Smart TV users. A Samsung call center agent can work on a consumer’s smart phone or smart TV remotely through the internet and diagnose the issue online to provide instant resolution. Over 70,000 queries are resolved through this service every month.

Live Chat: Consumers can reach out to Samsung instantly on its website samsung.com/in/support where trained agents and an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Chat Bot provide instant and accurate information for any queries 24×7, without any wait time. Over the last few months, over nine thousand queries have been resolved through this feature on an average every day.

Technical Assistance through call center: Expert call center agents offer technical support over call. Consumers themselves follow the technical advice given to them and resolve the issue.

Video Tips on Samsung Website & YouTube: Consumers can find amazing product care tips and do-it-yourself videos on the Samsung website and on YouTube that provide solutions to common problems. These learning videos allow concepts and ideas to actually become a recall experience.

Samsung Members App: Samsung also has a comprehensive app called ‘Samsung Members’ with over nine million users that provides consumers with the option of live chat, placing service requests, tracking repair progress, remote support and phone diagnostics. Consumers can engage with other Samsung fans on the ‘community’ section too for self-help and product feature understanding.

Source: Samsung