Samsung fights Coronavirus with free Galaxy Sanitizing Service for all mobile customers

Samsung has announced the new Galaxy Sanitizing Service for customers in several countries. As the name suggests, Samsung will disinfect your device using an UV light machine that can kill 99.9% of the germs. To be clear, Samsung won’t be using any chemicals to clear your device.

Samsung is doing this as Coronavirus cases continue to spread in different countries and we carry our mobile devices all the time in our daily life. Samsung has mentioned that this service is available for all the mobile devices, not just Samsung devices. Samsung is offering this service free of charge for all customers.

Just walk in to your nearby Samsung Service Centers to take advantage of this new Galaxy Sanitizing Service for free. Galaxy Sanitizing Service is now available in following countries: Argentina, Chile, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, Japan, Republic of Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Norway, Pakistan, Peru, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, United States, Ukraine and Vietnam. Samsung will soon expand the Galaxy Sanitizing Service to following countries: Australia, Austria, Canada, Czechia, France, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Panama, the Philippines, Romania, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

Source: Samsung via: Sammobile