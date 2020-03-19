Last week we reported about Apple’s decision to close down all its stores till 27th March and just yesterday, the company announced that it will be closing stores indefinitely. Earlier this week, Microsoft also announced close closures across the globe in response to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Now, Samsung has decided to take the same route as the company announced its decision to close down all the physical stores in the US.

As we continue to navigate these uncertain times, the health and well-being of our employees and customers are our top priority. We know you rely on Samsung products to stay connected, informed and entertained, as well as to keep your homes running effectively. As such, we’re taking steps to both protect and serve you during this unprecedented time. In an effort to minimize the spread of the virus, I am sorry to announce we are temporarily closing all Samsung U.S. stores as of today, Tuesday, March 17. – YH Eom, President and CEO of Samsung Electronics (USA)

Customers will still be able to shop for hardware and accessories from Samsung’s online store but they won’t be able to try anything out at the physical store. Samsung will be providing support through the following online channels:

24-hour support through Samsung Care, including round-the-clock chat

Support through Facebook Messenger and Twitter

Phone support at 1-800-SAMSUNG

All orders from Samsung.com will be fulfilled as quickly as possible

The store closure has gone in effect from 17th March and will continue indefinitely. The company will be monitoring the ongoing situation and will decide to re-open the stores accordingly.