Samsung targets the masses with two new affordable 5G smartphones

Until now, you have to spend around $1000 for a 5G smartphone. Samsung today announced the new Galaxy A71 5G and Galaxy A51 5G, bringing 5G technology to more people at an affordable price point. The Galaxy A71 5G and Galaxy A51 5G will cost $599 and $499 respectively.

The Galaxy A71 5G comes with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display while the A51 5G offers 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display. Both the devices come with 4,500mAh battery with support for fast charging. Both the devices feature quad cameras for great imaging experience.

The A71 5G’s 64MP and the A51 5G’s 48MP Main camera, along with 12MP Ultra Wide camera can take sweeping landscape images while the 5MP Macro camera and 5MP Depth camera capture intricate details of close-up objects, adding a professional-looking background blur effect around the subject.

Shoot and share high-quality live videos with the Galaxy A71 5G and A51 5G’s Super Steady Video, which automatically stabilizes footage for you, creating a smooth and professional video no matter what you’re filming or where you are.

Both the devices include 128GB of internal storage and 6GB/8GB RAM options, along with Micro SD support up to 1TB.

Galaxy A71 5G and Galaxy A51 5G Specifications:

Galaxy A51 5G Galaxy A71 5G Display3 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLEDInfinity-O Display(1080X2400) 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED PlusInfinity-O Display(1080X2400) Camera Rear Quad Camera– Main: 48MP, F2.0 – Ultra Wide: 12MP, F2.2 – Depth: 5MP, F2.2 – Macro: 5MP, F2.4 Quad Camera– Main: 64MP, F1.8 – Ultra Wide: 12MP, F2.2 – Depth: 5MP, F2.2 – Macro: 5MP, F2.4 Front 32MP, F2.2 32MP, F2.2 Body 73.6 x 158.9 x 8.7mm187g 75.5 x 162.5 x 8.1mm185g AP Octa Core(Dual 2.2GHz + Hexa 1.8GHz) Octa Core(Dual 2.2GHz + Hexa 1.8GHz) Memory4 6GB/8GB RAM 128GB Internal Storage Micro SD slot (up to 1TB) 6GB/8GB RAM128GB Internal Storage Micro SD slot (up to 1TB) Battery5 4,500mAh (typical)15W Adaptive Fast Charging 4,500mAh (typical)25W Super Fast Charging Biometric

Authentications On-Screen Fingerprint On-Screen Fingerprint Color Prism Cube BlackPrism Cube White Prism Cube Pink Prism Cube BlackPrism Cube Silver Prism Cube Blue

Samsung also announced four 4G LTE smartphones starting at $110 for the Galaxy A10 to $400 for the Galaxy A51.

Source: Samsung