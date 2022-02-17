Samsung computer monitors offer phenomenal quality, but they come with intimidating price tags most of the time. This is why you should take advantage of Samsung’s sale deals on such a device when you spot them. One hot deal available in the market now is the Samsung CF396 curved computer monitor that can give you up to an 11% discount.

Curved computer monitors are one of the significant trends in the computer gaming world right now. They provide excellent POV by matching the screen’s shape to the gamer’s sight. That’s what Samsung CF396 does. It has an 1800 R curvature on its 23.5 inches screen that will let users enjoy stunning panoramic views as they work or play. It comes in a super slim design measuring less than 0.5 inches thick. But besides its sleek profile, the simple circular stand further adds a modern look to the monitor, allowing it to complement futuristic gaming table arrangements nowadays.

It also boasts speed and smooth performance with the help of AMD FreeSync technology. By dynamically synching the screen refresh rate with the frame rate of your content, it can minimize input latency and dramatically reduce image tearing and stutter during gaming. This makes it possible for the users to enjoy smooth images, even during the fastest moving scenes. Furthermore, the quick 4ms response time and 60 Hz refresh rate will give you the highest level of gaming experience. You’ll see the fastest on-screen motion clearly and smoothly with less blur, judder, and ghosting.

That high-end performance by the Samsung CF396 monitor will be delivered with brilliant picture quality, thanks to Samsung’s Active Crystal Color technology. Now, you can experience vibrant, vivid colors with said tech’s excellent 3000:1 contrast ratio that delivers deep blacks and bright whites. With that, you can always be at the top of your game by being able to see in the darkest or brightest scenes.

On the other hand, the Eye Saver Mode will protect your eyes. It can optimize your viewing comfort by reducing blue light emissions and flickers at the touch of a button. By using it, you can read documents, play games, watch movies and edit photos for more extended periods without worrying about eye strain or fatigue. The fluid, automatic brightness transition also aids in your eye comfort and reduces energy use. And to take your energy-saving to the next level, the Samsung CF396 allows the Eco-Saving Plus feature to reduce the screen brightness even more.