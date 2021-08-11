It’s only a few hours before Samsung’s Unpacked 2021 event, where the company will announce the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Flip3, Watch 4 and Buds2.

The leaks have however continued, including a full presentation by Samsung Canada to sales associates which reveals all the remaining details.

The leak was posted by new leaker Chun on Twitter and can be seen below:

Ruining the Unpacked in Evan style pic.twitter.com/D8J7mEykiG — Chun (@chunvn8888) August 11, 2021

Part 2 of the previous vid pic.twitter.com/3B04Fd2HZV — Chun (@chunvn8888) August 11, 2021

The full specs of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Flip3, Watch 4 and Buds2 can be seen at the links.

Samsung Unpacked is starting at 10:00 AM EDT, which is 4:00 PM CET, and 11:00 PM KST, 15:00 UK time, 19:30 in India and 00:00 in Canberra, Australia.