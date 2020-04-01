Samsung is offering irresistible buyback deal on Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra

by Pradeep

 

Samsung is offering irresistible buyback deal on Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra 1

Samsung today announced an irresistible buyback deal on Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra. You can now buy a Galaxy S20 5G, S20+ 5G, or S20 Ultra 5G and opt into the guaranteed buy-back program to receive 50% of the full retail price if you choose to return your device within 24 months.

Here’s how this offer works:

  • Buy your Galaxy S20 on Samsung.com or the Shop Samsung app using your Samsung Account.
  • If want to return your phone at any time before 24 months have passed, initiate a return request on your Samsung Account My Orders page.
  • Follow our instructions for returning the phone. We will review the condition of your phone—it must operate normally and have no damage beyond normal wear and tear.
  • If you phone is in good condition, you receive 50 percent of the full retail price at the time of your purchase as a credit to your payment account.

Here’s how much you’ll get back:

Samsung is offering irresistible buyback deal on Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra 2
Source: Samsung

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments