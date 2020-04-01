Samsung is offering irresistible buyback deal on Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra

Samsung today announced an irresistible buyback deal on Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra. You can now buy a Galaxy S20 5G, S20+ 5G, or S20 Ultra 5G and opt into the guaranteed buy-back program to receive 50% of the full retail price if you choose to return your device within 24 months.
Here’s how this offer works:
- Buy your Galaxy S20 on Samsung.com or the Shop Samsung app using your Samsung Account.
- If want to return your phone at any time before 24 months have passed, initiate a return request on your Samsung Account My Orders page.
- Follow our instructions for returning the phone. We will review the condition of your phone—it must operate normally and have no damage beyond normal wear and tear.
- If you phone is in good condition, you receive 50 percent of the full retail price at the time of your purchase as a credit to your payment account.
Here’s how much you’ll get back:
Source: Samsung
Comments