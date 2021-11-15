Samsung has started its rollout of the One UI 4 (Android 12) update for the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra today, but the company also briefly posted the schedule for numerous other handsets, in a now-deleted post.

That list reads as follows:

One UI 4 (Android 12) Upgrade Notice [Update Plans] November 2021: Galaxy S21 Ultra, S21+, S21

December 2021: Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, Z Flip3 5G, S20 Ultra, S20+, S20, Note20 Ultra, Note20, Z Fold2, Z Flip 5G

January 2022: Galaxy Fold 5G, Z Flip, Note 10/10+, S20 FE, S10 5G, S10+/S10/S10e, A52s 5G, A42 5G, Quantum2

February 2022: Galaxy Tab S7/S7+ April 2022: Galaxy A51 5G, Tab S7 FE/ S7 FE 5G, A90 5G, Tab S6/S6 5G, Jump, A Quantum

May 2022: Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Tab Active3, A32, A31, A12, Buddy, Wide5, Tab A7(2020)

June 2022: Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

July 2022: Galaxy A21s, Xcover5, M12 Update plans and eligible models are subject to change when problems occur.

The OneUI 4 update will bring a more colourful and consistent appearance to Samsung’s handsets, with its Material You refresh, and also more consistent widgets with rounded corners. The update will also bring a new privacy dashboard.

See Samsung’s video explaining the changes below:

via the verge