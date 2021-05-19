Samsung today announced a new program called Samsung Boost for Galaxy S21 customers in the UK. Samsung Boost offers premium services worth over £250 to Galaxy S21 customers for free. Samsung Galaxy S21 customers can get access to the following:

Samsung Boost offers are available to all customers who have already purchased a Samsung Galaxy S21 5G device in the UK and Ireland, in addition to those who purchase up until October 31st 2021.

“Our research told us they wanted the opportunity to try new apps and brands without getting lost in a sea of apps or committing to any long term contracts – Boost is exactly that. Whether people want to experience hi-fidelity music streaming or dip into gaming nostalgia Samsung Boost has something for everyone. Complimented by Samsung Health, Samsung Pay and SmartThings, customers have a world of possibility at their fingertips. This is just the start and with the help of our customers we look forward to building on our Boost proposition in the future.”

Source: Samsung