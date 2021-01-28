Samsung has released a new app that provides the function to synchronize Bluetooth information from the Samsung Cloud. And in order to give you Bluetooth information, the new Samsung Bluetooth Sync app will require you to log in to your Samsung account. And on doing so, you’ll be able to get all the information about the Samsung Bluetooth devices that are connected to your Windows 10 devices. You can read the app description below(translated).

By logging in to your Samsung account, it provides the function to synchronize Bluetooth information from the Samsung Cloud.

You can download the Samsung Bluetooth Sync app from Microsoft Store, or you can download the app from the below link.

via ALumia