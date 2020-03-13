Last month Samsung launched the Galaxy S20 series and the company opened the devices for pre-order immediately after the launch. While the Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus started shipping a couple of weeks back, the company delayed the S20 Ultra shipments.

Starting today, Samsung is shipping out the first wave of Galaxy S20 Ultra phones to customers in India. This applies currently to those who pre-ordered the devices and there’s no information available on the broader availability of the device.

In India, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is available for Rs 92,999 (~$1,260) and for that, you will get Exynos 990 SoC along with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Unfortunately, Samsung is selling only the 4G variant of Galaxy S20 Ultra in India as the country still lacks the 5G coverage.

Via TechRadar