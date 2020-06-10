Samsung will be announcing Galaxy Buds Live and Watch 3 in July

The coming months will be hectic for Samsung as the company is expected to announce new Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Watch 3, Note 20, and Galaxy Fold in the next few months.

A new report from SamMobile claims that Samsung is planning to launch Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Watch 3 in July followed by a major event on August 5 where the Korean giant will be announcing the Galaxy Note 20 series as well as Galaxy Fold 2. The Galaxy Buds Live will be bean-shaped wireless earbuds that will be priced around $150.

There’s no word on the price of Galaxy Watch 3 but it looks like an incremental update over the first-gen Galaxy Watch. However, the Galaxy Watch 3 is rumoured to come in a Titanium variant making it probably the costliest smartwatch from Samsung.