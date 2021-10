Samsung has announced yet another Unpacked event for this year. The Unpacked Part 2 event will be held on October 20th at 10AM Eastern. The event teaser just says “See how Samsung is opening up new experiences for self-expression through technology”. We are not sure what this event is all about.

Samsung might announce the following at this event:

Android 12-based OneUI 4

Galaxy S21 FE

SmartThings wearables

Source: Samsung