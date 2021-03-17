Samsung announces the new Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A72 smartphones

As expected, Samsung today announced the new Samsung Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A72. These new A-series smartphones come with improved camera experience, modern design, 800-nits display and more.
Highlights of the new A52, A52 5G and A72:
- Brighter and Smoother – Enjoy your favorite show on Samsung’s beloved Super AMOLED display. Now with 120Hz refresh rates on the Galaxy A52 5G, and 90Hz on the Galaxy A52 and A72, the scrolling experience is even smoother. Keep watching and scrolling social media posts even when outside thanks to an increased 800 nits luminance.
- Comfortable viewing experience – The display is also ‘Eye Care’ certified, and automatically adjusts the display’s color temperature based on smartphone usage patterns to reduce eye fatigue with ‘Eye Comfort Shield’.
- Refined design – The new Galaxy A series features a refreshed design that is simple yet purposeful with a soft-edge design and minimal camera housing.
- Versatile Camera Experience – Shoot vivid and crisp photos and videos with ease thanks to a versatile quad camera with 64MP high-resolution. Instantly turn your favorite moments from 4K videos into 8MP high-resolution images with 4K Video Snap. Scene Optimizer uses AI to shoot with optimal settings for 30 categories of images and backgrounds such as food, landscapes, and pets.
- Stable day or night – Whether filming the latest dance trend or capturing a new skateboard trick, OIS (optical image stabilization) ensures pictures and videos come out sharp and steady. No need to miss an important moment anymore because of low lighting. Night mode uses multi-frame processing, resulting in a bright and crisp image even in the dark.
- Fun content capture – Add style and unique flair to content using AR Emoji and My Filter. Additionally, you can now apply AR Lenses from Snapchat with Fun Mode when snapping content from the native camera app.
- Peace of mind – Take chances and get messy without worry as the Galaxy A52, A52 5G, and A72 are water and dust resistant with an IP67 By adding Samsung Care+, you can plan for the unexpected with instant support and guaranteed coverage for damages, breakdowns, theft, and loss. Protect the things that matter with built-in Samsung Knox—Samsung’s defense-grade security system that safeguards personal information and data in real-time.
- Two-day battery – Capture, create, and consume without slowing down with a large battery capacity that lasts two days with A52’s 4,500mAh and A72’s 5,000mAh battery capacity.
Tech Specs:
|Specification
|Galaxy A52
|Galaxy A52 5G
|Galaxy A72
|Display
|6.5” FHD+ Super AMOLED
Infinity-O Display (1080 x 2400)
407 ppi
90 Hz refresh rate
|6.5” FHD+ Super AMOLED
Infinity-O Display (1080 x2400)
407 ppi
120 Hz refresh rate
|6.7” FHD+ Super AMOLED
Infinity-O Display (1080 x 2400) 394 ppi
90 Hz refresh rate
|* Infinity-O Display: a near bezel-less, full-frontal screen.
* Screen measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners. The actual viewable area is smaller due to the rounded corners and camera hole.
|Dimension
& Weight
|75.1 x 159.9 x 8.4mm
189g
|75.1 x 159.9 x 8.4mm
189g
|77.4 x 165.0 x 8.4mm
203g
|Camera
|[Front]
32MP FF (F2.2, 0.8µm)
|[Front]
32MP FF (F2.2, 0.8µm)
|[Front]
32MP FF (F2.2, 0.8µm)
|[Rear]
Main: 64MP OIS AF (F1.8, 0.8µm)
Ultra Wide: 12MP FF (F2.2, 1.12µm)
Macro: 5MP FF (F2.4, 1.12µm)
Depth: 5MP FF (F2.4, 1.12µm)
*Zoom
|[Rear]
Main: 64MP OIS AF (F1.8, 0.8µm)
Ultra Wide: 12MP FF (F2.2, 1.12µm)
Macro: 5MP FF (F2.4, 1.12µm)
Depth: 5MP FF (F2.4, 1.12µm)
*Zoom
|[Rear]
Main: 64MP OIS AF (F1.8, 0.8µm)
Ultra Wide: 12MP FF (F2.2, 1.12µm)
Macro: 5MP FF (F2.4, 1.12µm)
Tele(3x): 8MP OIS AF (F2.4, 1.0µm)
*Zoom
|AP
|Octa-Core (2×2.3 GHz + 6×1.8 GHz)
|Octa-Core (2×2.2 GHz + 6×1.8 GHz)
|Octa-Core (2×2.3 GHz + 6×1.8 GHz)
|Memory
|RAM: 4/6/8GB
ROM: 128/256GB
|RAM: 6/8GB
ROM: 128/256GB?
|RAM: 6/8GB
ROM: 128/256GB
|* May differ by model, color, market, and carrier.
* Actual storage available may depend on pre-installed software.
|Expandable Memory
& SIM Card
|2 slots (SIM 1 + Hybrid)
MicroSD: Up to 1TB
|* MicroSD card sold separately. Availability may vary depending on country and manufacturer.
* SIM card sold separately. Availability may vary depending on country and carrier.
* Use of eSIM on Galaxy device may be enabled by software update or disabled in some markets where it is purchased. Availability of eSIM mobile plan may vary depending on carrier. Check with your carrier if your mobile network plan supports eSIM.
|Battery
|4,500 mAh (typical)
|4,500 mAh ?(typical)
|5,000 mAh (typical)
|* Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4,370mAh for Galaxy A52, A52 5G, and 4,860mAh for A72, respectively. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns, and other factors.
|Charging
|25W Fast Charging
|* Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC.
|OS
|Android 11
|Network
|LTE
|5G Sub6 FDD, 5G Sub6 TDD
|LTE
|* Actual speed may vary depending on country, carrier, and user environment.
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4G+5GHz)
Bluetooth® v 5.0
USB Type 2.0-C
Location (GPS, Glonass, BeiDou, Galileo)
|* Galileo and BeiDou coverage may be limited. BeiDou may not be available for certain countries.
|Payment
|NFC
MST
|* Available in select markets. Payment solutions and available features may vary depending on market, carrier, and service providers.
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint sensor, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Light sensor, Virtual Proximity sensor
|Authentication
|Lock type: Pattern, PIN, password
Biometric lock type: Face Recognition, Fingerprint sensor
|Audio
|[Stereo speakers sound by AKG]
Surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology
[Ultra high quality audio playback]
[Audio playback format]
[Bluetooth]
|* The two connected devices may exhibit a slight difference in sound output.
* Available only for certain accessories made by Samsung and AKG.
|Video
|[Video playback format]
MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM
[TV connection]
|Water Resistance
|IP67
|* Based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1 meter of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Rinse residue/dry if wet. Not advised for beach, pool use and soapy water.
