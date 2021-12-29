Epic Games has unveiled Salt and Sanctuary as the latest and last game to be given away for free during their holiday game giving bonanza, which runs until the 30th of December.

If you’ve not heard of it before, Salt and Sanctuary seamlessly combines fast, brutal, and complex 2D combat with richly developed RPG mechanics. Discover, craft, and upgrade over 600 weapons, armour pieces, spells, and items as you explore a cursed realm of forgotten cities, blood-soaked dungeons, desecrated monuments, and the fallen lords they once celebrated.

If you want to pick up Salt and Sanctuary, you’ll have to act fast, as it’s only available for just one day before Epic Games go back to their usual schedule of giving away a pair of free games each week. It’s currently unclear just what these next free games will be, so we’ll just have to wait and see!

As if daily free games wasn’t enough already, Epic Games is also currently running the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale, which offers up to 95% off more than 1,300 games, editions, and add-ons across the storefront.

If you’d rather not give Epic Games your money, Valve is also currently running their own Steam Winter Sale, which offers “abominable savings on thousands of titles,” as well as a free mystery sticker, until the 5th of January.