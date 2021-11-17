Speaking to Famitsu, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s director, Masayoshi Yokoyama, revealed that the studio is currently planning a game outside of the Yakuza and Judgement series.

According to VGC’s translation of the interview, Yokoyama reportedly stated that alongside a sequel to Yakuza: Lika A Dragon Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio is also working on “unannounced titles outside of [Yakuza and Judgment].”

In the interview, Yokoyama also stated that they will “continue the cherish the Judgement series,” however its future is currently up in the air due to a conflict with the lead actor Takuya Kimura’s talent agency, Johnny & Associates.

It is currently unclear just what this new franchise from Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio will look like, or when we will get to see it. For now we’ll just have to hold our breath and continue waiting patiently for the recently announced Yakuza: Lika A Dragon sequel.

Recently it was announced that Yakuza series creator Toshihiro Nagoshi has departed from SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, so the studio’s future endeavours may have a slightly different feel to them thanks to the company’s new management under Masayoshi Yokoyama.