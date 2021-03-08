Eight years after its initial launch, Rust finally has a release date thanks to an announcement from developer Facepunch Studios.

Coming a year after its initial announcement, the console version of the brutal survival game Rust, finally has a release date of Spring 2021 for the Xbox One and Playstation 4.

While an entire season doesn’t narrow the release window all too much, there is at least a closed beta currently underway that you can sign up for on the games website.

Rust has recently surged in popularity with a myriad of streamers and content creators picking back up the title. Alongside a recently added softcore mode that’s designed to appeal to newer players, brought in by the increased popularity.

The announcement dropped alongside a brand new trailer showing some of the console experience.

There’s currently no word on whether the console version will be fully optimised for Series S|X or PlayStation 5. But their power should hopefully net performance gains regardless.