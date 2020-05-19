You can now run Linux apps on Windows using latest WSL update

Microsoft today announced a major update for Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL). This update adds support for hardware acceleration, enabling Linux GUI apps to run directly on Windows. This allows anyone to easily run their favorite Linux apps on Windows.

Find more information on this update below.

With this update, Microsoft has added support for GPU compute workflows allows Linux tools to leverage GPUs to enable hardware acceleration for many development scenarios, such as parallel computation and training machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) models.

Support for Linux GUI apps will enable you to open a WSL instance and run a Linux GUI app directly without the need for a third-party X server. This will help you to run your favorite apps in a Linux environment such as an integrated development environment (IDE).

Additionally, WSL will soon support a simplified install experience by running the command “wsl.exe –install,” which will make it easier than ever to get started using Linux apps on Windows.

Source: Microsoft