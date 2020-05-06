After a report claimed that Dying Light 2 developer Techland was going through numerous issues with developing their upcoming zombie-survival game, rumours arose that Microsoft was looking to acquire the Polish studio.

The rumours originated through an article by Polskigamedev’s report on the state of development on Dying Light 2 where the website states, “Just before our publication, rumors reached the editorial office that Techland is about to become one of Microsoft’s studios… they should find confirmation… during the publisher’s Thursday conference.”

These rumours were quickly shut down by Techland as Senior PR manager Ola Sondej took to Twitter to explain the situation.

“In case you guys wondered, Techland was not acquired by another publisher,” Sondej tweeted shortly after the rumours released. “We’re still an independent studio, and will deliver Dying Light 2 on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.”

Despite rumors releasing that Dying Light 2 is currently in a bad state during it’s development, Techland has come out to say that the game is going ahead as planned.