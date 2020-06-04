In what has become a yearly ritual, a new rumour suggests that Apple will finally be getting rid of their extremely outdated notch and lightning port.

The rumour on this occasion originated from Japanese site Mac Otakara who shared a 3D printed mockup of a 5.5-inch iPhone said to be coming in 2021.

The handset is expected to be a successor to the low-end 5.4 inch iPhone but features innovations such as an in-display camera, narrow bezels and a USB-C rather than lightning port.

On the back, the device also sports a cluster of 4 lenses – a major upgrade on the two lenses the cheap iPhone sports.

As mentioned earlier, a transition to USB-C has been rumoured for several years, and recently there has even been the suggestion that Apple will produce a completely portless iPhone.

It remains to be seen however if Apple can ever wean themselves from the lucrative MFI licensing fees, especially with falling phone sales.

Reportedly the prototype, which was sources from Alibaba, is just one of several under development. What is clear is that we will have to wait at least a year to see if Apple will be brave enough to jump where Android has been 3 years ago.

via Macrumors