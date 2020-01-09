Rumour: Windows 10 20H2 is going to be a lot like Windows 10 19H2

Windows 10 November 2019 Update (19H2) was not your normal bi-yearly Windows 10 Update, delivering only minor features and being delivered via the monthly Windows Update.

Microsoft has said we should not expect this to be typical, saying:

“We are closely monitoring feedback and hoping to learn from this type of release to help influence our future plans.”

Now WindowsLatest reports that the Windows Update aimed for the second half of this year is highly likely to be a minor one, after all, saying:

We’ve learned from our sources that Windows 10’s 2020 Fall Update is built on the same concept the firm used in 2019. This year’s fall update would be a rather small pack of improvements just like Windows 10 November 2019 Update.

This news is supported by Microsoft’s recent announcement that the Fast Ring of the Windows 10 Insider program will no longer be testing builds tied to actual releases, but be more focussed on testing features which may or may not be released at any point in the future.

Some pundits have advocated for fewer major releases to allow for higher quality and better tested major updates, and despite Microsoft not confirming the strategy this may, in fact, be the better way forward for Windows 10.