Last year, Samsung announced the Galaxy Fold which was the company’s first foldable smartphone. Samsung has since then shown a couple of concept foldable phones and it launched the first clamshell foldable phone earlier this year.

Now Max Weinbach of XDA Developers has revealed that Samsung is working on three new foldable phones. According to Max, Samsung will be launching Fold e for $1100 and the company is working on three foldable devices, “two with plastic, one with UTG.” Moreover, Samsung is also working on a Fold Lite which will be priced at around $900 and will have small/no back screen.

i´ve heard $900 ish and Fold Lite as the name

with tiny/no back screen — Mauri QHD (@MauriQHD) May 11, 2020

There’s no word on when Samsung plans to launch the devices but we expect to hear more from the company later this year.