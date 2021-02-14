A few weeks ago Microsoft released what we believed was going to be the Surface Pro 8, but ended up being the Surface Pro 7+, an upgraded Surface Pro 7 with the latest processors, removable SSD, larger battery and built-in LTE.

We believed that would be it this year, but WindowsLatest reports, based on the always popular “sources familiar with the development,” that Microsoft is still looking to release a consumer-focused Surface Pro 8 this year.

That device will also benefit from the latest processors and 32 GB RAM, but unlike the Surface Pro 7+, will also have an improved design, which we assume will bring it closer to the sleek Surface Pro x.

If approved, the Surface Pro 8 is expected to launch in the fall. Microsoft is also working on a Surface Laptop 4, which only features upgraded internals, expected to launch in April this year.