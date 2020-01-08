According to a now-deleted Twitter post from PlayStation Brazil, Overwatch 2 could potentially release on the PlayStation 4 sometime later this year.

The Tweet was spotted by Voxel, who managed to grap a screencap before it was removed. In case you can’t read Portuguese, I’ve translated the Tweet into English for you:

“2020 will be the year that Overwatch 2 comes to PlayStation 4, and to prepare for this, we talked to some of the developers, who gave us hot information. Read more here: [link]”

The linked article in the Tweet was an old PlayStation article from November 2019. You can read the article by following the link here, but be aware that it’s entirely in Portuguese.

Although the Tweet came from the official Brazilian PlayStation account, the fact that it linked only to a old article and the Tweet’s subsequent removal means that it’s probably not the most reliable source of information.

Jeff Kaplan has also previously confirmed that the game is still in development and that there’s no current set release date. As such, you should take this news with several grains of salt.

Having said that, a 2020 or 2021 launch would be the most likely timeframe for Overwatch 2. Both the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 are both set to launch at the end of 2020 and, while the Tweet above mentions a PlayStation 4 launch, there’s no reason that Blizzard wouldn’t want to get Overwatch 2 onto the latest consoles. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Overwatch 2 was announced during Blizzcon 2019. The game is set to delve deep into Overwatch’s lore, with players working together to complete story-based PvE missions. The PvE missions will be split into two categories, known as Story Experience and Hero Missions.

Progress will carry on from the original Overwatch, meaning players won’t have to rebuild from the ground up. All cosmetics will also carry over and Overwatch 1 players will have the ability to cross-play with Overwatch 2 players and vice versa.