Yesterday Microsoft teased the Surface Laptop 4 and through various leaks over the past few weeks, we already know that Microsoft will soon announce the new Surface Laptop 4.
Today we have heard a new rumour, courtesy of Winfuture’s Roland Quandt.
Surface Laptop 4 is being bundled with the Surface Buds at launch. MS has to move some stock it seems 😉 But you'll have to pay up a bit. Also, launch SOON ™. Like much soon. Very very very soon.
— Roland Quandt (@rquandt) April 13, 2021
According to Quandt Microsoft will be bundling the Surface Laptop 4 with Microsoft’s Surface Buds, though it will not be completely free, but presumably discounted a lot.
Wireless headphones have become increasingly relevant to desktop computer use through the rise of video conferencing, making the combination a good bundle.
Regarding the Surface Laptop 3, the device will resemble the Surface Laptop 3, with the main changes are internal, with the 13.5- and 15-inch laptops being powered by a choice of 11th generation Intel Core CPUs and new AMD Surface Edition processors. The other main hardware change is an access hatch so that the PCIe-NVMe-SSDs can be easily changed, like on the Surface Pro 7+.
SURFACE LAPTOP 4 SPECS
|Technical data for Microsoft Surface Laptop 4
|model
|13.5 in
|15 inches
|operating system
|Windows 10 Home
|Display
|13.5 inches, 2256 x 1504 pixels, 3: 2 format, 10-point multi-touch, pixelsense display, 201 ppi
|15 inches, 2496 x 1664 pixels, 3: 2 format, 10-point multi-touch, pixelsense display, 201 ppi
|CPU
|Intel Core 11th Generation i5-1145G7 or i7-1185G7 CPU
AMD Ryzen 5-4680U or Ryzen 7 4980U CPU
|graphic
|Intel: Iris Plus Graphics 950
AMD: Radeon Graphics
|random access memory
|8, 16 or 32 gigabytes of RAM (32 GB only Intel)
|Storage
|128, 256, 512 GB to 1 terabyte PCIe NVMe SSD (1 TB only Intel)
|Connectivity
|Surface Connect, USB A, USB C, WLAN AX, Bluetooth
|particularities
|Windows Hello, Surface Pen and Dial compatible, ambient light sensor
|battery pack
|6513 mAh, 49 Wh
|measurements and weight
|308 x 223 x 14.5 mm
Intel 1.31 kg / AMD 1.25 kg
|339.5 x 244 x 14.5 mm
Intel 1.54 kg / AMD? Kg
|casing
|milled aluminum
You can now save $400 now when you buy a new Surface Laptop 3 and also get up to $400 back when you trade in an eligible device. Find the deal here at Microsoft Store.