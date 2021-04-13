Yesterday Microsoft teased the Surface Laptop 4 and through various leaks over the past few weeks, we already know that Microsoft will soon announce the new Surface Laptop 4.

Today we have heard a new rumour, courtesy of Winfuture’s Roland Quandt.

Surface Laptop 4 is being bundled with the Surface Buds at launch. MS has to move some stock it seems 😉 But you'll have to pay up a bit. Also, launch SOON ™. Like much soon. Very very very soon. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) April 13, 2021

According to Quandt Microsoft will be bundling the Surface Laptop 4 with Microsoft’s Surface Buds, though it will not be completely free, but presumably discounted a lot.

Wireless headphones have become increasingly relevant to desktop computer use through the rise of video conferencing, making the combination a good bundle.

Regarding the Surface Laptop 3, the device will resemble the Surface Laptop 3, with the main changes are internal, with the 13.5- and 15-inch laptops being powered by a choice of 11th generation Intel Core CPUs and new AMD Surface Edition processors. The other main hardware change is an access hatch so that the PCIe-NVMe-SSDs can be easily changed, like on the Surface Pro 7+.

Gallery

SURFACE LAPTOP 4 SPECS

Technical data for Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 model 13.5 in 15 inches operating system Windows 10 Home Display 13.5 inches, 2256 x 1504 pixels, 3: 2 format, 10-point multi-touch, pixelsense display, 201 ppi 15 inches, 2496 x 1664 pixels, 3: 2 format, 10-point multi-touch, pixelsense display, 201 ppi CPU Intel Core 11th Generation i5-1145G7 or i7-1185G7 CPU

AMD Ryzen 5-4680U or Ryzen 7 4980U CPU graphic Intel: Iris Plus Graphics 950

AMD: Radeon Graphics random access memory 8, 16 or 32 gigabytes of RAM (32 GB only Intel) Storage 128, 256, 512 GB to 1 terabyte PCIe NVMe SSD (1 TB only Intel) Connectivity Surface Connect, USB A, USB C, WLAN AX, Bluetooth particularities Windows Hello, Surface Pen and Dial compatible, ambient light sensor battery pack 6513 mAh, 49 Wh measurements and weight 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm

Intel 1.31 kg / AMD 1.25 kg 339.5 x 244 x 14.5 mm

Intel 1.54 kg / AMD? Kg casing milled aluminum

You can now save $400 now when you buy a new Surface Laptop 3 and also get up to $400 back when you trade in an eligible device. Find the deal here at Microsoft Store.