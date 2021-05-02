For Microsoft bundling has been the easy road to success, with a diverse and large bundle at a reasonable price making it easy to demonstrate value for money to consumers, even if they will never use the majority of the features in the bundle.

In many ways Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is just such a bundle, with the service including Xbox Live Gold, Xbox Games Pass for PC, EA Play and xCloud Gaming.

Now Microsoft may be looking to expand the bundle even wider if a new rumour is true. ALumia found a graphic in Microsoft’s servers which suggest Microsoft may be looking to add Spotify to the collection.

I think Microsoft is about to offer "n" months of Spotify Premium to new XGPU subscribers — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) May 2, 2021

We posted earlier today on carrier EE also bundling Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with their smartphone contracts.

With such an attractive value proposition Microsoft and its allies should be able to easily counter competition from the likes of Sony and Apple.

Would our readers sign up for such a bundle? Let us know below.