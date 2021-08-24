Microsoft is widely expected to launch Windows 11 in October this year, but according to the latest rumour, we may know exactly when in a week or two.

According to Windows Central’s Zac Bowden, Microsoft is expected to announce the release date in the next week or two.

Heard MS might announce the GA date for Windows 11 in the next week or two. Sign-off on a "final build" expected in mid-Sept. If I were a betting man, I'd wager October 19 is the GA date… guess we'll see soon enough. — Zac Bowden (@zacbowden) August 23, 2021

Zac expects that release date should be on the 19th of October.

The operating system is expected to first show up in new hardware before rolling out as an upgrade to existing Windows 10 PCs with the right hardware at the end of this year or early next.

via Microsofters