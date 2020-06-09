Samsung is expected to host an online event on August 5 where the company will announce the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 series. We have known a bit about Note 20 for a while now, thanks to the leaks but the device has been shrouded in mystery.

Now, popular Samsung Insider Ice Universe has shared a rather cryptic tweet which suggests that Samsung might be done with the waterfall design. According to the tweet, Galaxy Note 20 series will not come with a curved display and instead go with a flat one.

Aristotle said: The earth is round.

Icecat said: Samsung Galaxy Note20 is flat. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 9, 2020

Previous leaks suggest that Note 20 series will have top of the line specs and an improved design. We are still a couple of months out so it’s hard to know what to expect from the launch. However, we might see more leaks as we edge closer to the launch of the Note 20 series.