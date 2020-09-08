RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition coming to PC and Switch

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition is coming into a new era as well as new platforms.

Coming to PC and Nintendo Switch, RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition will feature upgraded visuals, all previously released expansions and more.

After a legal kerfuffle with Atari in 2017, Rollercoaster Tycoon 3 was forced to be removed from Steam. Now, the game will be published by Frontier Foundry, Frontier’s “label for third-party publishing.”

Check out the trailer:

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition will launch on Nintendo Switch and PC through both Steam and the Epic Games Store on September 24th. Despite its close release date, Frontier hasn’t realeased any pricing information yet.

