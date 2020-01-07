ROG has kicked off CES 2020 with the announcement of the World’s Most Powerful 14-inch Gaming Notebook: the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14.

ROG’s newest gaming notebook aims to be a compact and slim gaming device that packs in both a Ryzen 4000 CPU and an Nvidia RTX2060. Packed into a slim-and-light 17.9mm thick and 1.6kg chassis, ROG isn’t skimping on portability or power.

The ROG Zephyrus G14 will also benefit from the addition of a high-refresh rate display with a 120Hz panel for faster gaming.

“While the move to 300 Hz is especially important for pros, everyone can benefit from life beyond the 60 Hz,” writes Republic of Gamers. “That’s why ROG was adamant about putting a high-refresh option in our new Zephyrus G14. No existing 14-inch displays were up to the task, so ROG worked closely with panel providers to create one specifically for the machine.” All panels will be 4K.

The Zephyrus G14 will also benefit from the addition of ROG’s newest AniMe Matrix LED personalization, an optional, precision-cut LED on the lid lets users show custom graphics, animations and other effects.

SPECIFICATIONS Processor Up to AMD Ryzen™ 7 4800HS GPU Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2060 6GB GDDR6 VRAM Operating system Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Pro – ASUS recommends Windows 10 Pro Display 14-inch Full HD (1920×1080) IPS-level panel, 120Hz, 100% sRGB, PANTONE® Validated, AMD Adaptive sync™ 14-inch Full HD (1920×1080) IPS-level panel, 60Hz, 100% sRGB, PANTONE® Validated 14-inch WQHD (2560×1440) IPS-level panel, 60Hz, 100% sRGB, PANTONE® Validated, AMD Adaptive sync™ Audio 2x 2.5W speakers with Smart AMP technology 2x 0.7W tweeter, Array Microphone With Dolby Atmos technology ,km Keyboard Backlit Chiclet Keyboard, N-key support, 1.7mm travel distance, 4 Hot keys, Golden Curve, Power key with Fingerprint Cameras External Camera (1080p @ 60 FPS), optional Memory & storage DDR4 3200MHz SDRAM up to 16GB M.2 NVMe PCIE 3.0 up to 1TB SSD Wireless Intel® Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth 5.0 *Bluetooth version may vary as the OS upgrades Connectivity 1 x USB3.2 Gen2 Type-C™ with DisplayPort™ 1.4 and Power Delivery 1 x USB3.2 Gen2 Type-C™ 2x USB3.2 Gen1 Type-A 1x HDMI 2.0b 1x 3.5mm headphone and microphone combo jack 1x Kensington Lock Battery 180W Power Adaptor Plug Type :ø6.0 (mm) Output: 20V DC, 9A, 180W Input: 100~240V AC, 50/60Hz universal Colours Moonlight White / Eclipse Grey Size 32.4 (W) x 22.2 (D) x 1.79 (H) cm Weight 1.6 kg

The G14 will be available in the UK in Mid March.