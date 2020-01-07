ROG has kicked off CES 2020 with the announcement of the World’s Most Powerful 14-inch Gaming Notebook: the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14. 

ROG’s newest gaming notebook aims to be a compact and slim gaming device that packs in both a Ryzen 4000 CPU and an Nvidia RTX2060. Packed into a slim-and-light 17.9mm thick and 1.6kg chassis, ROG isn’t skimping on portability or power.

The ROG Zephyrus G14 will also benefit from the addition of a high-refresh rate display with a 120Hz panel for faster gaming.

While the move to 300 Hz is especially important for pros, everyone can benefit from life beyond the 60 Hz,” writes Republic of Gamers. “That’s why ROG was adamant about putting a high-refresh option in our new Zephyrus G14. No existing 14-inch displays were up to the task, so ROG worked closely with panel providers to create one specifically for the machine.” All panels will be 4K.

The Zephyrus G14 will also benefit from the addition of ROG’s newest AniMe Matrix LED personalization, an optional, precision-cut LED on the lid lets users show custom graphics, animations and other effects.

SPECIFICATIONS

Processor

Up to AMD Ryzen™ 7 4800HS

GPU

Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2060

6GB GDDR6 VRAM

Operating system

Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Pro – ASUS recommends Windows 10 Pro

Display

14-inch Full HD (1920×1080) IPS-level panel, 120Hz, 100% sRGB, PANTONE® Validated, AMD Adaptive sync

14-inch Full HD (1920×1080) IPS-level panel, 60Hz, 100% sRGB, PANTONE® Validated

14-inch WQHD (2560×1440) IPS-level panel, 60Hz, 100% sRGB, PANTONE® Validated, AMD Adaptive sync

Audio

2x 2.5W speakers with Smart AMP technology

2x 0.7W tweeter, Array Microphone

With Dolby Atmos technology ,km

Keyboard

Backlit Chiclet Keyboard, N-key support, 1.7mm travel distance, 4 Hot keys, Golden Curve, Power key with Fingerprint

Cameras

External Camera (1080p @ 60 FPS), optional

Memory & storage

DDR4 3200MHz SDRAM up to 16GB

M.2 NVMe PCIE 3.0 up to 1TB SSD

Wireless

Intel® Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)

Bluetooth 5.0 *Bluetooth version may vary as the OS upgrades

Connectivity

1 x USB3.2 Gen2 Type-C™ with DisplayPort™ 1.4 and Power Delivery

1 x USB3.2 Gen2 Type-C™

2x USB3.2 Gen1 Type-A

1x HDMI 2.0b

1x 3.5mm headphone and microphone combo jack

1x Kensington Lock

Battery

180W Power Adaptor

Plug Type :ø6.0 (mm)

Output: 20V DC, 9A, 180W

Input: 100~240V AC, 50/60Hz universal

Colours

Moonlight White / Eclipse Grey

Size

32.4 (W) x 22.2 (D) x 1.79 (H) cm

Weight

1.6 kg

The G14 will be available in the UK in Mid March.

