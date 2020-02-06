Gears of War’s Rod Ferguson is exiting from Microsoft’s The Coalition to join Activision-Blizzard.

After 15 years of Gears of War, Ferguson is leaving the series behind in favour of Blizzard’s Diablo series.

Taking to Twitter, the veteran developer announced that “it’s time for a new adventure”.

I began working on Gears of War over 15 years ago and since then, it has been the joy of my life. But now it’s time for a new adventure. I leave Gears in the great hands of The Coalition and can’t wait for everyone to play Gears Tactics on April 28. pic.twitter.com/Az5w0B631i — Rod Fergusson (@GearsViking) February 5, 2020

“I began working on Gears of War over 15 years ago and since then, it has been the joy of my life,” Rod Ferguson wrote online. “But now it’s time for a new adventure. I leave Gears in the great hands of The Coalition and can’t wait for everyone to play Gears Tactics on April 28.”

“Starting in March, I will join Blizzard to oversee the Diablo franchise. Leaving is bittersweet as I love our Gears family, the fans, and everyone at The Coalition and Xbox. Thank you, it has been an honor and a privilege to work with you all.”

Ferguson will be working on the upcoming Diablo 4, a planned return to the darker, hard-Gothic annals of the series. Designed as a more modern take on the looter-RPG, a mind like Ferguson’s could be needed.

After helping Gears of War transition into a new trilogy with bolder ideas, as well as several spin-offs, Ferguson has proven he can revitilize anything.