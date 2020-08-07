Rocksteady has revealed their long in-development Suicide Squad project… Kinda.Â

Taking to Twitter, the development studio posted a picture of everyone’s favourite Kryptonian â€“ that’s Superman â€“ with a target on his head saying, “Suicide Squad”. That’s it.

The photo is accompanied by the date for Warner Bros’ DC Fan Dome event that starts on August 22nd. We’ll presumably see this title revealed alongside the upcoming Batman game.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard of Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad game. Not too long ago the studio registered a domain name for a not-so-subtly titled Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League website. Judging by this promotional image, you’re likely going to be killing members of the Justice League.

Get ready for some edge.