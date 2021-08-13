After plenty of rumours and speculation, it appears that Rockstar Games actually have plans to remaster three classic Grand Theft Auto games, according to a Kotaku report.

“Rockstar is actively developing remastered versions of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas,” Kotaku claims in their report, which is backed up by sources who have “so far, had reliable track records.”

The trio of games are reportedly going to be remastered using the Unreal Engine and will feature a mix of “new and old graphics,” however it’s unclear at this time how that mix of graphics will be implemented.

The UI is also supposedly being updated, however, they’ll still retain their classic style. One of Kotaku’s sources who’s seen snippets of the project said that the visuals reminded them of a “heavily-modded version of a classic GTA title,” which might just be good news considering the impressive things modders can do.

On top of this, Rockstar is also planning to develop ports and remasters for some of their other classic games such as Red Dead Redemption, however, this will depend on how well these initial remasters sell.

In the report, Kotaku claims the trilogy of remastered games are being developed by Rockstar Dundee, who are also working on the next-gen GTA V ports, and will be “released later this fall for a multitude of platforms, including the portable Nintendo Switch.”

No release date has been confirmed for this trilogy of GTA games just yet, after all, they’ve not even been announced yet, but Kotaku expects them to launch around “ late October or early November,” for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC, Stadia, and even mobile phones.