Rockstar has apologized to fans after Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition’s dire launch by giving players the original, better, games back.

In a newswire post, Rockstar decided to shed some light on the “unexpected technical issues that came to light,” after more than just internal personnel got their hands on the remasters of GTA III, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas.

“The updated versions of these classic games did not launch in a state that meets our own standards of quality, or the standards our fans have come to expect,” Rockstar explained. “We have ongoing plans to address the technical issues and to improve each game going forward. With each planned update, the games will reach the level of quality that they deserve to be.”

The first Title Update, which will address a number of the game’s issues “is on the way in the coming days,” so hopefully it shouldn’t be too long before things are getting better for the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.

In light of the shoddy state which The Definitive Edition launched in Rockstar announced that they will be adding the classic versions of GTA III, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas back to the Rockstar Store as a bundle. This bundle will be given to owners of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for free.

After delisting the original releases of GTA III, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas back in October, it’s nice to see them return to storefronts once again, as Rockstar has well and truly proved that a newer remaster doesn’t inherently mean that the game will be better.